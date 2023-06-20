ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice to Texans

June 20, 2023

TYLER – ERCOT issued a voluntary conservation notice on Tuesday due to extreme temperatures and forecast record demand, according to our news partners at KETK.

The notice is in effect Tuesday from 4 p.m. from 8 p.m.

ERCOT said they are also requesting all government agencies to implement all programs to reduce energy at their facilities. On Monday, ERCOT said they broke the June peak demand record and said they are using additional tools to manage grid reliability.

