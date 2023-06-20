CHISD introduces new after school childcare program with the Mentoring Alliance

Chapel Hill, Texas – Chapel Hill Independent School District has partnered with Mentoring Alliance (M.A.) to offer parents the option of after school childcare. The new program led by M.A. starts August 16 and offers families of children in Kindergarten through the 6th grade an affordable childcare option.

“As we increase parent and family engagement in Chapel Hill ISD, we are so excited to bring this program to our community that offers families affordable childcare,” said Ellie Perez, Parent and Family Engagement Coordinator. “While this program has existed in the Tyler area for years, we are proud to grow our community partnerships to now include an expanded after school program with the Mentoring Alliance.”

Details

Grades: Kindergarten through the 6th grade

Dates and Times: Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Food: Students will be provided with a balanced snack each day

Location: Wise Elementary

Transportation: Jackson Elementary and Kissam Intermediate students will be transported to Wise Elementary by the CHISD’s Transportation Department

Cost: Income-based financial aid is available for all families who qualify. Additional discounts are offered for families with multiple children and school district employees.

Activities

During this time, children participating in the afterschool program will receive homework assistance, group activities, and mentorship opportunities. An optional opportunity during the afterschool program is a faith-based book study led by M.A. After school mentors are trained in safety practices, group management, and child development.

For more information, contact Communications Director Belen Casillas at (903)566-2441 or via email at casillasb@chapelhillisd.org.

