Veterans Job Fair to be held Wednesday in Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 11:29 am

Tyler – Workforce Solutions East Texas is honored to host and extend an invitation to the Veterans Job Fair, a special event dedicated to honoring and supporting the brave men and women who have served our country with honor and dedication. This job fair aims to provide veterans with valuable opportunities to explore potential career paths, connect with reputable employers, and take decisive steps toward a fulfilling post-military career.

The Veterans Job Fair will be held Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tyler Workforce Solutions East Texas office at 4100 Troup Highway, Tyler. The event is partnered with the Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Veterans Commission, and Camp V.

Highlights of the Veterans Job Fair include:

Employers Committed to Veterans: Meet with over 40 leading companies and organizations that prioritize hiring veterans and highly value the unique skills and experiences veterans bring to the workforce.

Job Opportunities: Explore a wide range of employment opportunities across various industries, ranging from entry-level positions to management roles. These opportunities cater to different skill sets and backgrounds.

Job Seeker Support Services: Visit our Workforce Solutions East Texas booth to learn about the specialized programs and assistance we provide. Veterans receive priority service, ensuring they have access to the support they need.

Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow veterans, industry professionals, and resource providers to foster valuable relationships and expand your professional network, opening doors to further career growth.

Veteran Support Services: Gain access to organizations offering specialized services tailored to veterans, including CampV, Texas Veterans Commission, and the Department of Veteran Affairs. These organizations will be present at the event to assist you.

To make the most of this event, we encourage attendees to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress professionally. The Veterans Job Fair is open to the public, and we welcome all individuals interested in supporting veterans and exploring job opportunities.

For more information, please contact the Workforce Solutions East Texas Community Affairs Director, Stephen Lynch, at 903-752-4610 or stephen.lynch@easttexasworkforce.org.

