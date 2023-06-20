Today is Tuesday June 20, 2023
MARSHALL community resources available Tuesday, June 20

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 11:25 am
MARSHALL – The Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South, will be open today from 8 a.m.-7:00 p.m. for residents to cool off and recharge phones and devices.
Water will be distributed at the Marshall Convention Center today from 11 a.m. until supplies are depleted. Please stay in your car and come to the west side/entrance. Water distribution in
coordination with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Texas Forestry Service, and Coca-Cola Distribution.



