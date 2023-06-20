UT Tyler School of Medicine receives $500,000 gift from local foundation

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 10:00 am

TYLER — The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine received a $500,000 gift from the Byers Family Foundation, the university announced on Tuesday in a release. The university said the gift will be used to name a professorship in family medicine to aid in the recruitment of nationally recognized faculty. “We are excited to offer our support to the UT Tyler School of Medicine,” Brent Byers, president of the Byers Family Foundation said. “We feel attracting dynamic professors to our region, especially in family medicine, is a priority. This school is a game-changer for health care and the economy of East Texas and we are pleased to join with others who have helped to make this a reality.”

The foundation was founded in February 2023 with the mission to support and promote philanthropic endeavors that provide community access to educational opportunities and health care, benefit human services, art and culture in East Texas.

“This gift allows us to find and retain faculty who provide the highest quality of education to our medical students who can then go out and serve the community,” Dr. Brigham Willis, founding dean of the school of medicine said.

According to UT Tyler, the gift was given in honor of Lewie and Elaine Byers.

