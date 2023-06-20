Most city offices reopen following power outage

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 9:41 am

LONGVIEW — Most City of Longview offices were re-open and with power on Tuesday, June 20, following storms early morning on Friday, June 16. Parks and Recreation Department offices on Timpson remain without power and closed at this time. The Longview Public Library, which has served as a public cooling center during the storm response, is open on regular schedule on Tuesday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Residents needing a place to cool down or recharge devices are welcome to visit the facility during those times.

Go Back