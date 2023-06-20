Today is Tuesday June 20, 2023
Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking, Romanian officials say

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 8:32 am
amphotora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Andrew Tate, the influencer detained in December by Romanian officials, has been charged with rape, human trafficking and creating an organized crime group, local prosecutors said in a statement on Tuesday.

Tate faces the charges along with his brother, Tristan, another internet personality, and two other women, both Romanian nationals, prosecutors said.

The Tate brothers will "embrace the opportunity it presents to demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation," a spokesperson said.

"Tate's legal team are prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations," the spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

They have all been in police custody -- first in jail, then under house arrest -- for about six months as they awaited the full charges.

