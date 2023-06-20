Today is Tuesday June 20, 2023
Paris Olympics office searched by police, committee says

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 5:11 am
Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images

(PARIS) -- Police in Paris were searching the Paris 2024 Olympics headquarters on Tuesday, the event's organizing committee said.

"A police search is currently underway at the headquarters of the Organising Committee," the committee said. "Paris 2024 is cooperating fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations."

Story developing...

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC