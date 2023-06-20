Wyndham Clark moves up to No. 13 following U.S. Open victory

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 4:24 am

ByESPN.com news

Wyndham Clark climbed to 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking and stands a fraction of a point behind Brooks Koepka on the heels of a breakthrough victory at the U.S. Open.

Clark was 241st in the world the day after the 2022 U.S. Open but has a pair of victories — and more than $8 million in earnings — the past six weeks.

Clark held off Rory McIlroy at Los Angeles Country Club. With a final total of 10-under 270, Clark won by a single shot. At the 72nd hole, Clark lag-putted from 60 feet to set up a tap-in par, unleashing a fountain of emotion amid his celebration Sunday.

McIlroy came up short in his bid to end a nine-year major drought and is third in the latest rankings behind Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Scheffler has 608.43 total points, Spain’s Rahm has 473.78 and Northern Ireland’s McIlroy is at 425.27.

Patrick Cantlay is No. 4 followed by Viktor Hovland (Norway), Xander Schauffele and Australia’s Cameron Smith.

Hovland, 25, won the Memorial Tournament last week and finished second at the PGA Championship.

Rickie Fowler is up to No. 35 — a jump of 10 spots — with a points gain of 86.88. He tied for fifth at the U.S. Open and has a run of three consecutive top-10 finishes (Charles Schwab Challenge, Memorial).

