TDEM asks residents to report storm damage using iSTAT survey

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2023 at 4:03 am

TYLER – The Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) is hard at work across the state according to our news partner KETK, Chief of Texas Emergency Management Nim Kidd is out surveying damage and talking with storm victims. They have resources in place to speed up recovery efforts but right now, their biggest concern in our area is keeping the lights on.

“Chief Kidd wanted to make sure that he had an opportunity to see firsthand the extent of the damage. There’s always something to be said for having those first person interactions with local officials and with regional partners and with members of the community. It’s really important that the community knows that they have the support of the state of Texas,” said Wes Rapaport the communications officer for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

TDEM officials are urging those impacted to survey their homes and to report all damages by using their iSTAT damage survey. They say the sooner that’s done, the faster you will get help.

