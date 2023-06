Kilgore College back in business Tuesday

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 8:40 pm

KILGORE — Like many schools and businesses, Kilgore College was closed Monday due to last weeks severe weather. According to college spokesperson Chris Craddock, they will resume regular business hours Tuesday. Craddock pointed out that KC is thankful for the dedication and hard work of the linemen out in the field that made this possible.

