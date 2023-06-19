Following severe East Texas Food Bank to give out food

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 7:09 pm

TYLER – With East Texas hit hard last week with severe weather, the East Texas Food Bank is distributing food to those in need. According to our news partner KETK, the ETFB will be at several locations with emergency food boxes over the next coupple of days. Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food said the boxes will have canned foods and personal hygiene items. H-E-B is also planning to bring a trailer to help the food bank with their efforts. Cullinane added that the food boxes are available to all, no ID is needed. To find the schedule for this and other East Texas Food Banks events click here.

Go Back