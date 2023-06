I-20 to be closed at 3PM for 30 minutes

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 1:48 pm

LONGVIEW – The Texas Department of Public Safety announced that Interstate 20 will be closed in both directions for 30 minutes around 3 p.m. today near Eastman Road in Longview.

The closure is needed to allow SWEPCO to install new power lines across the roadway.

Officials said detours will be in place to allow drivers to to take alternative routes.

