Gregg County issues disaster declaration

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 2:09 pm

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — With storms leaving the area in disarray, our news partners at KETK report that Gregg County has declared a state of local disaster on Monday.

The declaration states:

Severe weather conditions occurred in Gregg County, Texas on June 16, 2023 causing catastrophic damage to electric infrastructure. The event resulted in widespread power outages throughout the county, affecting the majority of residents and businesses.

The damage to power transmission lines, substations, and other critical infrastructure has significantly impaired the ability to restore electricity in a timely manner.

Assessments conducted by local authorities and electric utility companies estimate that power restoration efforts may extend until June 23, 2023.

The loss of power has created hardships for the affected population and poses potential risks to public safety.

Immediate action is necessary to address the urgent needs of the residents of Gregg County and to initiate emergency response and recovery measures.

The severe weather event on June 16, 2023, also resulted in extensive debris including fallen trees and related debris, which require removal to ensure public safety and the resumption of normal operations.

A local disaster declaration expires seven days after its issuance, unless the commissioners court consents to its renewal or continuance.

Go Back