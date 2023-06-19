Today is Monday June 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Submersible reported missing off Newfoundland

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 1:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


alxpin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- The deep sea exploring company OceanGate said Monday that it's lost contact with one of its submersibles off Newfoundland, Canada.

The Coast Guard said it's helping to look for the "overdue Canadian research submarine" about 900 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

"We are exploring and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely. Our entire focus is on the crewmembers in the submersible and their families," OceanGate said in a statement. "We are working toward the safe return of the crewmembers."

OceanGate's website says it has five-person submersibles "capable of reaching depths as deep as 4,000 meters." The company offers paying customers the opportunity to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC