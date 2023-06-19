Library and Archives Commission Awarded $7.8 Million Grant

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 1:02 pm

Austin, TX – The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) has received a $7.8 million Library Infrastructure and Facility Access Improvement Grant (IFAIG) from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to support statewide high-quality modern infrastructure at Texas libraries. The project will assist public libraries across the state in gaining access to critical broadband infrastructure and services. TSLAC worked with the Texas Broadband Development Office, a program of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, throughout the development of the funding proposal.

TSLAC’s IFAIG program will fund improvements to libraries serving rural communities or those that fall below median national income levels. Funds may be used to cover the costs of laying fiber, physical accommodation for broadband and expanded and improved physical space for digital access projects, such as telehealth, job training or classroom labs. The agency expects to support 85 libraries that collectively serve more than 1 million Texans.

