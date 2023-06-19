Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares sweet photo of Nick Jonas and their daughter: “Thank you for being ours”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a loving message on Father's Day for her husband, Nick Jonas, along with a dedication to her father-in-law and her own late father.

Detailing the role fathers can play in children's lives, the actress wrote, "He is your biggest champion.. He'll be the loudest in the room when you win. His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on."

"Your tears will break his heart," she continued. "He will never show you he's hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them."

She then directly addressed her husband, writing, "I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours."

She added that she and their daughter, Malti Marie, whom they welcomed via surrogate in January 2022, "are so lucky."

Chopra Jonas also included a message for her father-in-law, Kevin Jonas Sr.

"Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday," she wrote, adding a photo of him with Malti.

She encouraged her followers to give their fathers a hug if they can and added a note for her late father, Ashok Chopra, who died in 2013.

"Miss you papa," she wrote, sharing an image of her father and mother together.

