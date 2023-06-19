Today is Monday June 19, 2023
‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy welcome their second child

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 10:11 am
Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy have welcomed their second child together.

The Dancing with the Stars pros became parents of two thanks to the arrival of their newest bundle of joy on Sunday, June 18, Chmerkovskiy shared on Instagram.

"Happy Father's Day to me!" Chmerkovskiy wrote alongside a photo of himself holding the baby.

The couple has not yet announced the baby's name or additional details.

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd, who married in July 2017, also share a 6-year-old son, Shai. The family added a dog to their growing family, welcoming poodle Hachi in April.

Murgatroyd announced her pregnancy in January after having experienced what she called "constant struggle and heartache" to have a second child.

"After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer … we have a healthy bun in the oven," she wrote alongside a photo showing her baby bump. "It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF."

Murgatroyd added at the time, "This news has brought extraordinary bliss to our family and we have so much to be grateful for."

