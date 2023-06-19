Today is Monday June 19, 2023
Longview recycling cancelled this week

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 10:18 am
LONGVIEW – Recycling Services Suspended for Week of June 19.
Curbside recycling services will not be available in the City of Longview during the week of Monday, June 19, following widespread power outages due to recent storms. This is to allow residents to use their recycling carts for trash due to large amounts of food waste caused by the recent power outages. All sanitation collected will be taken to the landfill during this time.

Recycling services are expected to resume the week of Monday, June 26.



