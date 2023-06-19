Today is Monday June 19, 2023
Reds score 3 in 10th to get 9-7 win over Astros

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 6:07 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley both drove in runs in a three-run 10th that lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. It’s Cincinnati’s eighth straight victory, which is the longest active streak in the majors and the team’s longest since winning 10 straight in July 2012. Nick Senzel started the 10th as the automatic runner on second and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by TJ Friedl. The Reds took the lead when Senzel scored on an error by third baseman Alex Bregman when he overthrew first base. Seth Martinez plunked Jonathan India before an RBI single by De La Cruz made it 8-6. Fraley grounded out to score another run and pad the lead.



