Texas Rangers rally past Toronto Blue Jays 11-7

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 6:06 am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager and Ezequiel Duran each had four hits, and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-7. Seager drove in three runs and Duran scored three times as Texas erased a 6-0 deficit on its way to the win in the rubber game of the weekend set. Leody Taveras added three hits and three RBIs, including a tiebreaking single in the fifth inning and a two-run homer in the seventh. Duran and Taveras served as the Nos. 8 and 9 hitters in a lineup that finished with 15 hits. Whit Merrifield and Bo Bichette each had two RBIs for Toronto in its sixth loss in nine games.

