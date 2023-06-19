TCU still alive in the CWS with a 4-3 win

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 6:05 am

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sam Stoutenborough and two relievers limited Virginia to five hits and Cole Fontenelle drove in two runs as TCU eliminated the Cavaliers from the College World Series with a 4-3 win. The Horned Frogs will try to extend their stay when they play Tuesday against the loser of Sunday night’s game between Florida and Oral Roberts. Virginia lost a second straight one-run game and went 0-2 for the first time in six CWS appearances. Five of the first six CWS games have been decided by one run.

