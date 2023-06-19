Today is Monday June 19, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TCU still alive in the CWS with a 4-3 win

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 6:05 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Sam Stoutenborough and two relievers limited Virginia to five hits and Cole Fontenelle drove in two runs as TCU eliminated the Cavaliers from the College World Series with a 4-3 win. The Horned Frogs will try to extend their stay when they play Tuesday against the loser of Sunday night’s game between Florida and Oral Roberts. Virginia lost a second straight one-run game and went 0-2 for the first time in six CWS appearances. Five of the first six CWS games have been decided by one run.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC