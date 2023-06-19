Three injured in New York subway slashings, suspect is sought, NYPD says

(NEW YORK) -- Three women were injured late Sunday afternoon in a series of subway slashing incidents, New York Police Department officials said, as they released photos of a suspect.

At about 4:14 p.m., police received reports of a slashing that took place at the 86th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station, police said. A 19-year-old woman exited a southbound 4 train and was walking up the platform stairs when a male suspect slashed her right leg, the NYPD said in a press release.

The suspect then is alleged to have attacked a 48-year-old woman at the same station, slashing her on her right leg as she stood on the subway platform, police said.

The suspect fled on a downtown 4 train, and both victims were transported and treated at a local hospital for their injuries, police said.

A second incident was reported just minutes later, at about 4:32 p.m., when a 28-year-old woman who was sitting on a southbound 4 train heading toward the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station was slashed in her left leg, police said.

The suspect again fled the scene, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital for her injuries, which police described as a "severe laceration."

Police said they are looking for a male with short black hair and brown eyes. The about 5-foot-8-inch man is about 220 lbs, police said.

The suspect, according to police, was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue pants, black sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

