Reds score 3 in 10th to get 9-7 win over Astros, extend winning streak to 8

Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 5:44 am

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley both drove in runs in a three-run 10th that lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. The reigning World Champions were swept for the first time this season and tied a season high with their fourth consecutive loss. Houston’s Alex Bregman finished a home run shy of the cycle and Corey Julks homered early as Houston built a 5-2 lead before Cincinnati’s late rally. It’s Cincinnati’s eighth straight victory, which is the longest active streak in the majors and the team’s longest since winning 10 straight in July 2012.

Go Back