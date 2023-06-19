Reds score 3 in 10th to get 9-7 win over Astros, extend winning streak to 8

Reds score 3 in 10th to get 9-7 win over Astros, extend winning streak to 8Posted/updated on: June 19, 2023 at 5:44 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Elly De La Cruz and Jake Fraley both drove in runs in a three-run 10th that lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 9-7 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday. The reigning World Champions were swept for the first time this season and tied a season high with their fourth consecutive loss. Houston’s Alex Bregman finished a home run shy of the cycle and Corey Julks homered early as Houston built a 5-2 lead before Cincinnati’s late rally. It’s Cincinnati’s eighth straight victory, which is the longest active streak in the majors and the team’s longest since winning 10 straight in July 2012.