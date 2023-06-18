Pedestrian hit by car in Tyler after walking away from Loop 323 crash

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2023 at 5:53 pm

TYLER — Tyler Police Department confirmed that a woman who was in a single-vehicle crash on Loop 323 was hit by another vehicle while walking down the loop on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said that officers received a call about a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle near West Shaw Street and Loop 323 around 9 p.m. on Saturday. According to authorities, the woman had been in a crash and was walking north on the loop when she was hit. After she was hit the vehicle did stop at the scene and officials said she was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

