Hundreds of linemen working to restore power in Longview

Posted/updated on: June 18, 2023 at 5:37 pm

LONGVIEW — In Longview, some residents have been without power for days and with the heat index being in the 100’s people are hot and want answers. According to AEP SWEPCO, they have restored power t“It’s a lot of the transmission and distribution places that took a damage, significant damage,” said Warner. Even with over 2,500 linemen working all hours of the day, they said power may not be restored until Friday. “This is without question, one of those moments when you have to say it’s unprecedented,” said Warner.o over 60,000 people but they still have a long road ahead of them.

Grayson Chapman has been without power since Thursday and said the heat is the worse part. “You know, I’m thankful for the linemen, what they’re doing. I can see the progress that’s being made. I’m just hoping, you know, our power comes back on soon,” said Grayson Chapman, Longview resident. He has been traveling everywhere he can think of to find food, air conditioning, and places to charge electronics.

“I managed to drive to the next town over I got a couple of blocks of dry ice to put in our fridge and our freezer, and then I bought a bag of charcoal and was able to make tacos in our fireplace,” said Chapman. Chapman said if the power isn’t restored soon he may have to go stay with his grandparents in Gilmer. “Some people don’t have that option, you know they’re not mobile or they don’t have a nearby family or anywhere to go,” Chapman.

Residents like Chapman say finding gas for generators is also an issue but all anyone can hope for is the power to be restored soon.

