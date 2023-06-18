Family of girl who died in Border Patrol custody holds funeral

NEW YORK (AP) — Dozens of people remembered an 8-year-old girl who died in Border Patrol custody. Funeral services in New York were held Friday for Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez. She was born in Panama. She died May 17 at a Border Patrol detention facility in Texas. Anadith’s mother has told The Associated Press that she warned agents the girl had a history of heart problems and sickle cell anemia. An internal investigation found Border Patrol medical personnel were informed about the girl’s medical history but declined to review the file before she had a seizure and died. Her death has put the U.S. government under new scrutiny over care given to detained migrants.

Attorneys with the Texas Civil Rights Project and the Haitian Bridge Alliance, a nongovernmental organization working with the family, have requested an independent autopsy to determine the cause of the girl’s death.

