Brookshire’s giving away food and ice on Sunday

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 11:37 pm

TYLER – Brookshire Grocery Company said they are giving away a bags of ice to people with out power at several Brookshire’s stores across East Texas. They will start giving out bags of ice while supplies last at 8 a.m. at the following stores:

Brookshire’s in Winnsboro: 212 E Coke Rd., Brookshire’s in Hawkins: 1477 N Beulah St., Brookshire’s in Mt. Vernon: 306 Hwy 37 S and Brookshire’s in Jefferson: 404 E Broadway St.

According to our news partner KETK their Community Kitchen will be serving free hot meals starting at 11 a.m. while supplies last in the parking lot of their Mt. Vernon store.

“At Brookshire Grocery Company, we are focused on building greater communities by being there for our neighbors not only during times of celebration but also during times of need.”

Brookshire Grocery Company

Go Back