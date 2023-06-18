Today is Sunday June 18, 2023
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for East Texas counties

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 11:37 pm
Gov. Abbott issues disaster proclamation for East Texas countiesTYLER – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster for Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur and Wood counties after East Texas was hit by severe weather this week according to our news partner KETK. Abbott’s proclamation was originally issued for Ochiltree and Cass counties but was later amended to say the following:

“WHEREAS, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on Friday, June 16, 2023, certifying the severe weather and tornadoes that began on June 14, 2023, and included severe storms, large hail, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, tornadoes, and hazardous wind gusts caused widespread and severe property damage, injury, or loss of life in Ochiltree and Cass counties; NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 4 18.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster in these additional counties: Franklin, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, and Wood counties.” Gov. Greg Abbott

This comes after several individual counties like Upshur, Marion and Morris counties had local disaster declarations issued by county judges.



