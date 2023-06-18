Reds push winning streak to 7 games with 10-3 win over Astros

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 11:22 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — Jonathan India hit a two-run homer and Will Benson had three hits and two RBIs to power the surging Cincinnati Reds to a 10-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday. The victory extends their winning streak to seven games. It’s the first time the Reds have won seven in a row since June 2018 and it’s the longest active winning streak in the majors. Hunter Greene allowed five hits and two runs in six innings to get his second win of the season. Cincinnati rookie Elly De La Cruz doubled with two hits and a stolen base after entering the game in an 0 for 13 skid.

