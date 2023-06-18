Bob Huggins resigns as West Virginia coach in wake of arrest

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 11:16 pm

ByPETE THAMEL

Bob Huggins has resigned as West Virginia’s men’s basketball coach in the wake of his arrest on Friday night for allegedly driving under the influence.

Huggins announced his resignation in a statement released on Saturday night in which he said “my recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role … I have let all of you — and myself — down.”

The resignation of Huggins, 69, could mark the end of a Hall of Fame career for one of the sport’s most successful and divisive coaches. Huggins won 935 college basketball games, coached in 26 NCAA tournaments and two Final Fours. In 16 seasons at WVU, he went 345-203. But his final months at his alma mater were steeped in such controversy that no path toward him continuing to coach there existed. Huggins said in his statement that he’s going to focus on his health and his family.

“I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community — particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program,” Huggins wrote in his statement.

Huggins informed his team of his decision late Saturday, sources told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello, and let the university know of his resignation soon after.

West Virginia is expected to conduct a national search for the school’s next coach, sources said, although internal candidates will be considered. Huggins’ resignation leaves the current roster in a dilemma, as Huggins recruited a transfer portal class considered among the best in the country.

This decision gives those players the opportunity to potentially leave for another school. WVU athletic director Wren Baker’s best ally in the search will be the same NIL financial opportunities from the Country Roads Collective that allowed WVU to lure such a robust transfer class, as coaches increasingly are prioritizing schools with the NIL infrastructure to consistently assemble high-end rosters. Huggins was arrested in Pittsburgh after police observed a black SUV blocking traffic just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The vehicle had a “flat and shredded tire” and the driver’s side door was open.

After directing the driver — identified as Robert Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, West Virginia — to move the vehicle off the road, officers observed Huggins having trouble maneuvering the SUV and pulled him over. The officers questioned Huggins and, believing he was intoxicated, asked him to perform field sobriety tests, which he failed.

According to the police report, a breath test determined that Huggins’ blood alcohol content was 0.21%, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08% in Pennsylvania. A blood sample also was taken from Huggins at a hospital prior to his release.

The arrest came just six weeks after Huggins used an anti-gay slur in an interview with a Cincinnati radio station.

There were already signs that the 2023-24 season loomed as the final one for Huggins. Along with receiving a $1 million salary reduction and a three-game suspension in the aftermath of his use of the slur, Huggins was essentially given a contract that is guaranteed for only a year.

Huggins, a Morgantown native who played for the Mountaineers in college, has coached at his alma mater since 2007 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. He has guided the Mountaineers to 11 NCAA tournament appearances, including a Final Four in 2010. Huggins spent one season at Kansas State after leading Cincinnati to 14 straight NCAA tournament appearances from 1992 to 2005.

In a statement, West Virginia said it supported Huggins’ decision to resign “so he can focus on his health and family.”

“On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state,” the statement read. “During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history.

In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”

Huggins was convicted of drunken driving in 2004 while at Cincinnati. After pleading no contest, he was suspended for approximately two months by the school and ordered to undergo rehabilitation. But the conviction led to a standoff with then-university president Nancy Zimpher that ultimately resulted in Huggins resigning as Bearcats coach the following year.

ESPN staff writer Jeff Borzello and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

