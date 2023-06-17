Man found dead after being booked into the Angelina County Jail

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 5:19 pm

ANGELINA COUNTY — The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that a man died at Angelina County Jail on Friday night, only a few hours after being booked. According to our news partner KETK, Glenn Earl Smallwood Jr., 33 of Lufkin, was arrested by Lufkin Police Department after they received information about a man sitting on a curb of the 1200 block of Sayers Street, officials said. According to a press release, an officer found Smallwood and he found him to be “mumbling, not making any sense and intoxicated.”

A press release from Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman described Smallwood’s time in the jail. “Smallwood was booked into Angelina County Jail at 9:42 p.m. and placed into detox. At 9:53 p.m. he was assessed by medical personnel, who “aroused him to raise his coherence and awareness level.” Smallwood was being checked on at ten minute intervals and, according to the press release, the jail nurse checked his pulse at 10:56 p.m. and found his vitals to be in an expected range for an an intoxicated person.

The press release continued to describe how during a ten minute check at 11:26 p.m., Smallwood acknowledged the jail officer and ten minutes later at 11:36 p.m. he was found slumped over and unresponsive. Jail officers began taking life saving measures and calling EMS immediately, officials said. Smallwood was taken by Lufkin Fire Ambulance to CHI St. Luke’s where he was pronounced dead a short time later and his next of kin were notified, according to the press release.

The Texas Rangers have been notified and as standard procedure for an in-custody death, an investigation has been started.

Go Back