Cooling Centers open as widespread outages surge through East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 4:33 pm

EAST TEXAS — As recent severe weather has led to wide-spread power outages around East Texas, and a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service, local cooling centers are opening to help area residents. The Longview Public Library will remain open as a cooling shelter Saturday, June 17, until 9 p.m. Staff are looking ahead for future days and will provide more information as plans are finalized.

Longview ISD will open the Foster Middle School cafeteria and gymnasium to the public from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 18 as a heat relief and device recharging center. Area first responders are also invited to use the washing facilities for their clothes and equipment. Foster Middle School is located at 1504 S Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, in Longview.

The Longview Swim Center is closed beginning today, Saturday, June 17, due to the ongoing power outage affecting the pool’s mechanical systems.

The City’s Water Utility System is no longer at reduced capacity, and City splash pads have now re-opened.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Justice Center will be open for residents trying to get a break from the heat. They are working on setting up the Carroll Green Civic Center as a cooling station/shelter located at 602 McAllister Street in Quitman and will have water available for attendees.

The Mt. Pleasant Civic Center will convert to a cooling center from 12:00 to 9:30 p.m. until Tuesday, or longer if needed..

