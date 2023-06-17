Today is Saturday June 17, 2023
Kourtney Kardashian announces pregnancy with “All the Small Things” reference at Blink-182 show

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 3:25 pm
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are expecting their first child together.

The 44-year-old reality star revealed the news in an Instagram video showing her holding a sign reading "Travis I'm pregnant" during Blink-182's concert in Los Angeles on Friday, June 16. The clip also shows Barker, 47, seeing the sign and jumping off stage to embrace his wife.

The announcement was a reference to Blink-182's "All the Small Things" video, in which a woman also holds up a sign reading "Travis I'm pregnant."

Kardashian and Barker got married over three ceremonies in 2022, which were documented in the Til Death Do Us Part Hulu special.

Both Kardashian and Barker have three children each from previous relationships.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



