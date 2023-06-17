SWEPCO issues power restoration update following severe weather

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 7:04 am

EAST TEXAS — SWEPCO has activated an all-in response to restore electric service to all impacted customers after the early morning storms on Friday. In a release, SWEPCO said they have requested mutual assistance from neighboring utility companies to help restore communities electricity as quick and safe as possible. They added that customers should prepare for, “prolonged power outages and in some cases additional outages as we repair damage to our system.” There are currently more than 233,800 SWEPCO customers without power in the East Texas and northwest Louisiana territories. the most trecent update, ISWEPCO said the Longview service territory customers should expect to have power back by 10 p.m., Friday, June 23.

SWEPCO wanted to remind customers to turn off air conditioners and large appliances to enable smoother service restoration. They added the following tips for customers due to the expected high heat and humidity in the forecast:

Drink lots of water throughout the day to stay hydrated

Dress in loose, light clothing

Open a window if the evening breeze is cool

Get a cool, wet towel on your neck or forehead to help keep your body cool.

Close drapes and blinds to keep heat from the sun out

“As always, your safety and the safety of our crews remains paramount. Stay away and keep children and pets at least ten feet away from downed lines. Treat all downed power lines as if they are energized and dangerous.” – SWEPCO

To report hazards to SWEPCO, call 888-218-3919 or visit their website.

