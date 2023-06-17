Today is Saturday June 17, 2023
Stephenson homers to lead Reds over Astros 2-1

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 1:04 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Andrew Abbott had another scoreless outing and Tyler Stephenson homered among his two hits to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Houston Astros 2-1. Abbott (3-0) allowed four hits in six innings to become the first MLB pitcher since 1893 when the mound was moved to its current distance to open his career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings. There was one out in the seventh when Stephenson connected on his fifth homer of the season off J.P. France (2-2) to put the Reds up 1-0.



