ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered for the third time in two games, Kevin Gausman worked six innings to win his fourth consecutive decision and the Toronto Blue Jays beat slumping AL West-leading Texas 2-1 on Friday night. Jansen hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Martín Pérez. A day earlier, Jansen had two solo homers for their only runs in a loss at Baltimore. Gausman struck out four in his six innings to increase his AL-leading total to 121. Leody Taveras homered for the Rangers, who lost for the seventh time in nine games.



