Greg Norman, wife accused of negligence in sexual assault suit

Posted/updated on: June 17, 2023 at 1:03 am

ByMARK SCHLABACH

A Florida girl and her parents have sued LIV Golf League CEO and commissioner Greg Norman and his wife after the girl said she was sexually assaulted during a pool party that Norman’s stepdaughter hosted at his home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In a civil complaint filed in circuit court in Palm Beach County in March, the girl, identified as Jane Doe and a minor child, said she was invited to the party in September 2021 and was provided alcohol by Norman’s wife, Kirsten. The girl, a classmate of Norman’s stepdaughter at the time, said she “was incapable of standing on her own and was seen stumbling around the party.” She said two other attendees, who were also drinking, simultaneously sexually assaulted her in a grassy area near the Normans’ pool.

The girl and her parents are suing Norman and his wife for negligence and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. They are seeking more than $50,000 in damages, according to the complaint.

“Defendants breached their duty of care by not safe-guarding or preventing injury to Jane Doe’s health and well-being, including, but not limited to, abusive conduct by other minor invitees resultant in part from the provision of alcoholic beverages to the minor invitees,” the complaint said.

Norman could not immediately be reached for comment.

The complaint says the girl has suffered “bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering, disability, mental anguish, loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life, expenses for counseling and resulting treatment, loss of earnings, and the loss of the ability to earn money in the future.”

“These losses are permanent, and Jane Doe will suffer losses in the future,” the complaint said.

