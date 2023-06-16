Destruction in Texas Panhandle: Storm blamed for 3 deaths wrecked mobile homes and main street

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 8:05 pm

PERRYTON (AP) — As Sabrina Devers watched what would turn out to be a deadly storm approach her ranch just north of the Texas Panhandle town Perryton, she first spotted golf ball-sized and then softball-sized hail. Then, Devers said, across the high plains toward Perryton, the system spawned a tornado. Once the twister had moved through, Devers drove into into the town to find a path of wreckage local officials estimated was a quarter of a mile wide, and 1 mile long. The Thursday afternoon storm would be blamed for three deaths and more than 100 injuries as it destroyed hundreds of homes, tossed vehicles into buildings and knocked out power and cellphone service in Perryton, a town of 8,000 about 115 miles northeast of Amarillo, just south of the Oklahoma line.

Cleanup efforts were underway Friday in Texas as the same system that slapped Perryton continued to wreak havoc as it marched across the Deep South, dumping rain in the Florida Panhandle and sending howling winds into Mississippi. In total, the storms were blamed for five deaths: three in Texas, and one each in Florida and Mississippi. Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher estimated that 150 to 200 homes in the community had been destroyed and said that in the downtown area, many storefronts were totally wiped off and buildings had collapsed or partially collapsed.

More than 536,000 customers were without electricity in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida on Friday afternoon, according to the poweroutage.us website. The National Weather Service in Amarillo was surveying damage Friday to determine the tornado rating in the Perryton area, meteorologist Brett Muscha said.

