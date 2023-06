Warning: homemade spikes found on I-20

VAN – The Van PD has a notice for drivers in their area of I-20. According to our news partner KETK, Officers have talked to drivers who have found homemade spikes on the interstate. Several spikes have found on westbound I-20 between mile marker 543 and 544. Police say this is the third time in over two weeks a spike has found. No ones been injured. Not the same luck for the motorists tires.

