Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigates road rage shootings

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 4:51 pm

SMITH COUNTY – On June 2, 2023 and June 13, 2023 the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received two separate calls involving deadly conduct near the intersection of FM 16 and FM 14 in the northern part of Smith County. Both of the unrelated callers reported being shot at by a male driving a black Jeep SUV under similar circumstances. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division began investigating the incidents and determined that they were related based on video footage of the suspect vehicle.

During the investigation, security footage was obtained capturing the suspect vehicle on June 2, 2023 following the victim’s vehicle. After shooting at the victim’s vehicle, the suspect vehicle is turned east on FM 16 from FM 14. The vehicle appeared to be a black Jeep Renegade and matched the description given by both callers. According to the victim, this was road rage on the part of the suspect over an incident in Tyler. He was able to describe the victim as a black male with dreadlocks. Deputies also located spent .22 shell casings in the roadway at the intersection of FM 14 and FM 16.

On June 13, 2023, the second incident occurred in which a black Jeep Renegade followed the second victim from the Bunny’s Convenience store at Loop 323 and FM 14 in Tyler. The Jeep followed the victim past the FM 14/FM 16 intersection toward Hawkins. The victim pulled into a business on FM 14 and the suspect fired rounds from the Jeep before speeding off. Witnesses on scene stated it sounded like a .22 caliber firearm.

During their investigation, Smith County Detectives were able to locate a black Jeep Renegade registered to an individual who lived on FM 16 just east of the two previous incidents. Detectives drove by this address and saw the Jeep Renegade covered by a tarp behind a shed in an apparent attempt to hide the vehicle. After further investigation, the suspect was identified as Ashton Ashod Smith – 21.

On June 15, 2023, Investigators presented an arrest affidavit to the Honorable 7th Judicial District Judge Kerry Russell. After reviewing the affidavit, Judge Russell issued a warrant on Ashton Smith for the criminal offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and set a bond of $500,000. Shortly thereafter, Smith was taken into custody at his home at 10900 block of FM 16 East near Tyler. Smith was taken to the Smith County Jail.

This is still an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

