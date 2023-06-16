Today is Friday June 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Trail Dedication for Frank “Penny” Edwards Postponed

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 1:22 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Trail Dedication for Frank “Penny” Edwards PostponedLONGVIEW – The dedication ceremony of a portion of Guthrie Creek Trail in recognition of Frank “Penny” Edwards, originally set for 10 a.m. today, Friday, June 16, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The City of Longview is recovering Friday morning from a severe, overnight storm. As such, this dedication will be rescheduled to a later date and time to ensure Edwards’ service to our community is able to be fully celebrated and remembered.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC