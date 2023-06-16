Trail Dedication for Frank “Penny” Edwards Postponed

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 1:22 pm

LONGVIEW – The dedication ceremony of a portion of Guthrie Creek Trail in recognition of Frank “Penny” Edwards, originally set for 10 a.m. today, Friday, June 16, has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

The City of Longview is recovering Friday morning from a severe, overnight storm. As such, this dedication will be rescheduled to a later date and time to ensure Edwards’ service to our community is able to be fully celebrated and remembered.

