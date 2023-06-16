Congressman Moran introduces legislation to prohibit forced labor funds

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 1:31 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) released the following statement today after introducing H.R. 4039, No Dollars to Uyghur Forced Labor Act:

“For over a decade, the Chinese government has persecuted Uyghur minorities in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The Uyghur people have been subjected to torture, imprisonment, forced labor, forced sterilization, and many other atrocities.

“The United States has always valued the right to practice faith freely and without persecution. To that end, no companies who use raw materials or goods manufactured using forced labor should profit from the American taxpayer.

“That is why I introduced the No Dollars to Uyghur Forced Labor Act, which will prohibit American taxpayer dollars from funding many overseas projects that use resources from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China. The CCP must be held accountable for the inhumane treatment of Uyghurs, and we must ensure America is not complicit in the CCP’s blatant human rights abuses.”

Further information:

The materials produced using Uyghur slave labor have been sold and transported to countries around the world, where they are then used to manufacture a range of products that are then sold – with the final user completely unaware of the inhumane conditions that led to its production.

While the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act banned goods made with forced labor in the Xinjiang Region from entering our supply chains, an oversight now allows federal funds to be used to purchase these goods for use overseas.

H.R. 4039 will prohibit funds to the Department of State or the United States Agency for International Development to finance global projects in partnership with companies or organizations that import products mined, produced, or manufactured in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China.

