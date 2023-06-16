Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting: Verdict reached in federal death penalty trial

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 10:48 am

Mint Images/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) -- A verdict has been reached in the federal death penalty trial of Robert Bowers, who is accused of killing 11 worshippers in a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Bowers allegedly stormed the Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, gunning down 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in American history. Bowers allegedly told investigators after his arrest that he wanted to kill Jewish people, according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said Bowers, armed with a semi-automatic assault-style rifle and three handguns, moved "methodically" through the synagogue and shot many of his victims at close range.

In opening statements in May, defense attorney Judy Clarke admitted that Bowers was the shooter and said he "shot every person he saw ... and injured first responders who came to their rescue."

"There will be no question that this was a planned act and that he killed 11 people," Clarke said, but she asked the jurors to "scrutinize his intent."

Bowers faces 63 charges, including 11 counts of hate crimes resulting in death. Bowers offered to plead guilty if the death penalty was taken off the table, but prosecutors turned him down.

The jury, comprised of 11 women and seven men, includes an intensive care nurse, a new father and a veteran.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back