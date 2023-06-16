Storm damage reports from around East Texas

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 9:57 am

EAST TEXAS — After a night of severe weather throughout East Texas, damage reports are issued for numerous areas, our news partner KETK reports.

Longview police report “significant disruptions” in the area, including power outages and road blockages due to fallen trees. City crews are working to clear debris from the roads but officials ask that people consider allowing extra travel time when heading to your destination. You can report road blockages or downed trees by calling 903-237-1170.

Kilgore is facing widespread outages in the city and trees blocking roads. Kilgore police said that as of 7:18 a.m., many traffic signals don’t have power and they are out of portable stop signs, reminding people to treat broken traffic signals as a four-way stop.

The Hallsville Fire Department encouraged residents to stay off the roads if at all possible, as they are dealing with a lot of trees and power lines in roads.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office warned that there is an overwhelming amount of reports of downed trees and power lines across the county.

Upshur County is reporting widespread road blockages, downed power lines and damage to structures in the county. County road crews are clearing trees from roadways, which is expected to take several hours.

