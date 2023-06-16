Trump again argues Manhattan criminal trial should be moved to federal court

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 8:27 am

Creativeye99/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump tried again in a new court filing to get his criminal prosecution in New York moved to federal court, arguing the alleged crimes "took place while the president was in office."

Trump's attorneys accused the Manhattan district attorney's office, known by the acronym DANY, of "deceptively mischaracterizing and ignoring the applicable facts and body of law" by seeking to keep the case in state court.

"According to DANY, the crux of its case was a purportedly 'illegal scheme that was largely perpetrated before defendant became [P]resident.' Such an alleged scheme, albeit nonexistent, could only violate federal, not state, campaign finance laws, as made clear by both the federal jurisprudence and the New York State election board,'" the defense filing said.

