‘The Incredible Hulk’ coming to Disney+ Friday

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 8:17 am
Universal's 2008 film, The Incredible Hulk, will finally air on Disney+ now that the rights, held by Universal for 15 years, have reverted to Marvel Studios.

"Smashing news. Marvel Studios' The Incredible #Hulk arrives tomorrow on #DisneyPlus," the streamer tweeted on Thursday. The film -- starring Edward Norton in the titular role, who was replaced by Mark Ruffalo starting with 2012's The Avengers -- followed the origin story of Bruce Banner's exposure to gamma radiation that transformed him into the raging green monster.

The movie also stars Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky, a soldier who was turned into the monstrous Abomination to go toe to toe with Hulk. The Pulp Fiction star reprised the dual role briefly on the big screen in 2021's Shang-Chi, and more extensively in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Also starring in Hulk are Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson, who will reprise their respective roles as Betty Ross and Samuel Sterns in Captain America: Brave New World, hitting theaters July 26, 2024.

In that film, Harrison Ford will take over the role of Thunderbolt Ross, previously played by the late William Hurt who appeared as the character in Hulk, and throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ending with 2019's Avengers: Endgame

The Incredible Hulk launches Friday, June 16 on Disney+. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

