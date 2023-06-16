Today is Friday June 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Summer schools closing due to weather damage

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 8:58 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Summer schools closing due to weather damageEAST TEXAS — Several school districts in East Texas are canceling classes due to severe weather aftermath. According to our news partner KETK, severe thunderstorms brought on an influx of power outages and extensive damage in the area. The following districts are impacted:

Como-Pickton ISD – All athletic activities canceled until further notice due to damage
Gilmer ISD – Summer School canceled
Hughes Springs ISD – Summer School/Camp Invention canceled
Jefferson ISD – ACE Summer School canceled
Martin’s Mill ISD – Summer School canceled
Panola College – All locations closed Friday

In addition to schools, several city and county offices are closed as well:

Gladewater – City Hall closed
Harrison County – Courthouse and sub courthouse in Waskom and Hallsville closed
Marshall – Non-emergency facilities will have a delayed opening



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC