Summer schools closing due to weather damage

Summer schools closing due to weather damagePosted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 8:58 am
EAST TEXAS — Several school districts in East Texas are canceling classes due to severe weather aftermath. According to our news partner KETK, severe thunderstorms brought on an influx of power outages and extensive damage in the area. The following districts are impacted:
Como-Pickton ISD – All athletic activities canceled until further notice due to damage
Gilmer ISD – Summer School canceled
Hughes Springs ISD – Summer School/Camp Invention canceled
Jefferson ISD – ACE Summer School canceled
Martin’s Mill ISD – Summer School canceled
Panola College – All locations closed Friday
In addition to schools, several city and county offices are closed as well:
Gladewater – City Hall closed
Harrison County – Courthouse and sub courthouse in Waskom and Hallsville closed
Marshall – Non-emergency facilities will have a delayed opening