Summer schools closing due to weather damage

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 8:58 am

EAST TEXAS — Several school districts in East Texas are canceling classes due to severe weather aftermath. According to our news partner KETK, severe thunderstorms brought on an influx of power outages and extensive damage in the area. The following districts are impacted:

Como-Pickton ISD – All athletic activities canceled until further notice due to damage

Gilmer ISD – Summer School canceled

Hughes Springs ISD – Summer School/Camp Invention canceled

Jefferson ISD – ACE Summer School canceled

Martin’s Mill ISD – Summer School canceled

Panola College – All locations closed Friday

In addition to schools, several city and county offices are closed as well:

Gladewater – City Hall closed

Harrison County – Courthouse and sub courthouse in Waskom and Hallsville closed

Marshall – Non-emergency facilities will have a delayed opening

