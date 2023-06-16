Today is Friday June 16, 2023
Astros 4-1 in 10 innings to avoid a sweep by Nationals

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 6:16 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Lane Thomas and Keibert Ruiz each hit an RBI single in a three-run 10th inning that carried the Washington Nationals past the Houston Astros 4-1 to prevent a three-game sweep. Ruiz homered off Houston closer Ryan Pressly leading off the ninth to break a scoreless tie, but pinch-hitter Yainer Diaz tied it in the bottom half with a two-out RBI single against winner Hunter Harvey. Thomas gave Washington a 2-1 lead with a one-out single off Phil Maton in the 10th. Luis García singled and Jeimer Candelario was hit by a pitch before Corey Dickerson drew a bases-loaded walk. Ruiz hit a blooper to left for his RBI single. Carl Edwards Jr. threw a scoreless inning for his second save.



