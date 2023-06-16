Angels 5-3, to take three of four games from AL West-leading Rangers

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 6:16 am

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are hurting — and still winning games. Third baseman Anthony Rendon’s left hand got swollen after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning Thursday night against Texas. Right after that, first baseman Gio Urshela jammed his hip and knee on an awkward fall when trying to beat out an inning-ending double play. The Angels still won 5-3 to take three of four games from the AL West-leading Rangers. Before the series finale, the Angels put rookie shortstop Zach Neto on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain.

Go Back