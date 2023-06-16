Today is Friday June 16, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Angels 5-3, to take three of four games from AL West-leading Rangers

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2023 at 6:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are hurting — and still winning games. Third baseman Anthony Rendon’s left hand got swollen after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning Thursday night against Texas. Right after that, first baseman Gio Urshela jammed his hip and knee on an awkward fall when trying to beat out an inning-ending double play. The Angels still won 5-3 to take three of four games from the AL West-leading Rangers. Before the series finale, the Angels put rookie shortstop Zach Neto on the 10-day injured list with an oblique strain.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC